FLO Price Reaches $0.0418 (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One FLO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FLO has traded 19.6% higher against the dollar. FLO has a market capitalization of $6.36 million and approximately $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FLO alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000270 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About FLO

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official website is flo.cash. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

FLO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.