Flux (FLUX) Achieves Market Cap of $17.63 Million

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 2nd. Flux has a market capitalization of $17.63 million and approximately $270,476.00 worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flux coin can now be bought for $0.0964 or 0.00000249 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Flux has traded down 8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $111.84 or 0.00288547 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.84 or 0.00141476 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.20 or 0.00145002 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00007662 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002115 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 181.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003759 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000902 BTC.

About Flux

Flux (FLUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 182,787,755 coins. The official website for Flux is datamine.network . Flux’s official message board is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Flux

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

