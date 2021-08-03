Focused Wealth Management Inc Cuts Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Focused Wealth Management Inc decreased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 40.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VDE. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ADE LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 66.7% during the first quarter. ADE LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000.

NYSEARCA VDE opened at $68.71 on Tuesday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $36.62 and a 1 year high of $79.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.89.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

