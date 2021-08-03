Focused Wealth Management Inc Grows Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Charles J. Hall sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.94, for a total value of $749,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 210,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,522,391.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 7,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.55, for a total value of $1,592,323.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,616,278.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,770 shares of company stock worth $5,225,504. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $251.00 on Tuesday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.38 and a 1-year high of $254.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06. The stock has a market cap of $82.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.66.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 16.54%.

HCA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $215.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $247.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.05.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

