Focused Wealth Management Inc Has $152,000 Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Focused Wealth Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 280.0% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $944,582.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,988.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $295,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DD opened at $74.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.77. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.12 and a 52 week high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Argus upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.88.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

