Focused Wealth Management Inc Makes New Investment in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MCS. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of The Marcus by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 28,292 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of The Marcus by 135.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Marcus by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Marcus by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 281,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 42,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Marcus during the 4th quarter worth about $340,000. 76.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MCS opened at $15.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.75. The Marcus Co. has a 1-year low of $6.84 and a 1-year high of $24.71.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $50.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.62 million. The Marcus had a negative return on equity of 28.14% and a negative net margin of 103.57%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Marcus Co. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MCS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of The Marcus in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it owned or operated 1,097 screens at 89 movie theatre locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 18 hotels, resorts, and other properties in 8 states.

