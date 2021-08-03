Focused Wealth Management Inc Sells 3,081 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Focused Wealth Management Inc cut its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 54.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,081 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,319,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,093,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586,794 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in ONEOK by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,191,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $465,665,000 after purchasing an additional 126,360 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,731,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $390,684,000 after purchasing an additional 469,619 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 1,305.9% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,708,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,847,000 after purchasing an additional 6,231,226 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ONEOK by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,841,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $245,269,000 after purchasing an additional 662,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OKE opened at $51.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.51. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.28 and a fifty-two week high of $57.55. The stock has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.28%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 263.38%.

OKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ONEOK from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ONEOK from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.13.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

