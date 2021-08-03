Focused Wealth Management Inc Takes Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,683,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $57,099,000 after acquiring an additional 93,535 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 2.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,680,642 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $60,235,000 after purchasing an additional 33,963 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,749,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 289,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,807,000 after purchasing an additional 95,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,527,000. Institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $26.62 on Tuesday. Plug Power Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 26.57 and a quick ratio of 25.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.01.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 21st. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.62 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $162,051.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PLUG shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Plug Power from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $69.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.26.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

