Focused Wealth Management Inc Trims Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Focused Wealth Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 903 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 1.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 401,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 326.8% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 263,769 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,267,000 after purchasing an additional 201,972 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Micron Technology by 24.8% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 588,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,903,000 after purchasing an additional 116,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in Micron Technology by 2.0% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,626,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $143,454,000 after purchasing an additional 31,758 shares during the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $621,138.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,376,869. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total transaction of $392,539.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,256,835.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 183,172 shares of company stock worth $14,669,609. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU opened at $77.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.40. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MU. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Cleveland Research cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.61.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

