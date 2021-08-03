Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $90.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Fomento Económico Mexicano traded as high as $89.36 and last traded at $89.18, with a volume of 58981 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.25.

Separately, Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 68.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX)

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

