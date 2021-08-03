FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Stock Rating Upgraded by DA Davidson

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) was upgraded by DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for FormFactor’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FORM. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on FormFactor in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. CL King began coverage on FormFactor in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Get FormFactor alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM opened at $37.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.12. FormFactor has a 1 year low of $22.37 and a 1 year high of $52.39.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 10.63%. Research analysts predict that FormFactor will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total transaction of $895,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,347,427.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 3,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $122,440.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,191.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,559 shares of company stock valued at $1,538,737 over the last ninety days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 379.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 10.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 8.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FormFactor in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.