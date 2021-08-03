Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Given New C$56.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Fortis from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.67.

Get Fortis alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FTS opened at $44.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.19. The firm has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.25. Fortis has a 12-month low of $38.49 and a 12-month high of $47.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 6.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortis will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.4059 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Fortis by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Fortis in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Fortis by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 142,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its holdings in Fortis by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 44,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Finally, QV Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Fortis by 195.1% in the 2nd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 1,264,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,027,000 after acquiring an additional 835,936 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.59% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.