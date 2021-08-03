FortKnoxster (FKX) Trading 7.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

FortKnoxster (CURRENCY:FKX) traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 3rd. Over the last seven days, FortKnoxster has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar. One FortKnoxster coin can now be bought for about $0.0318 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular exchanges. FortKnoxster has a market cap of $4.74 million and approximately $297,760.00 worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FortKnoxster alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00059790 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00014738 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.39 or 0.00802817 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.30 or 0.00094498 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00041572 BTC.

FortKnoxster Coin Profile

FortKnoxster (CRYPTO:FKX) is a coin. It was first traded on February 15th, 2018. FortKnoxster’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,077,343 coins. FortKnoxster’s official website is fortknoxster.com . FortKnoxster’s official Twitter account is @FortKnoxster . FortKnoxster’s official message board is medium.com/fortknoxster . The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster

According to CryptoCompare, “The FortKnoxster platform is an end-to-end encryption system leveraging on the Blockchain technology to establish secure and trusted communication links between its users. All files and communications are encrypted in the senders’ browser before they are sent to the servers. The decryption of data is only possible in the browser of the intended recipients. All communications and data are encrypted 24/7 on all devices. “

FortKnoxster Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FortKnoxster directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FortKnoxster should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FortKnoxster using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FortKnoxster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FortKnoxster and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.