Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Short Interest Down 17.2% in July

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the June 30th total of 1,220,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 702,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBIO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.14. 195,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,191,232. The company has a quick ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Fortress Biotech has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $6.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.58.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.51 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 23.41% and a negative net margin of 97.09%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

FBIO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Fortress Biotech from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Fortress Biotech from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Fortress Biotech in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 32.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

