Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Sets New 12-Month High at $8.77

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$8.77 and last traded at C$8.72, with a volume of 337354 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.87.

FRU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Acumen Capital upped their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$10.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.98.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 4.18. The stock has a market cap of C$1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,182.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.34.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$36.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$36.00 million. Research analysts predict that Freehold Royalties Ltd. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Freehold Royalties’s payout ratio is 5,250.00%.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile (TSE:FRU)

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

