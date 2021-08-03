Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €53.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.95 ($65.82) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €48.07 ($56.55).

Shares of FRE opened at €43.90 ($51.65) on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €44.70. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 52-week high of €80.00 ($94.12).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

