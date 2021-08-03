Fulcrum Equity Management Acquires Shares of 3,266 Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 548.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 37,290 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 157,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,406,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,733 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 496,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,300,000 after purchasing an additional 61,658 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Southern Copper news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $206,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,414 shares in the company, valued at $440,770.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $72,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $260,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,100 shares of company stock worth $366,533. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SCCO. HSBC raised shares of Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $68.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.75.

Shares of SCCO stock opened at $64.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.80. The company has a market capitalization of $49.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.11. Southern Copper Co. has a 12 month low of $42.02 and a 12 month high of $83.29.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. Southern Copper had a net margin of 28.18% and a return on equity of 37.37%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is presently 137.93%.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

