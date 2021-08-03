Fulcrum Equity Management Acquires Shares of 980 Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cummins by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,717,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,386,000 after acquiring an additional 686,581 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,351,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Cummins by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,556,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,399,000 after buying an additional 270,933 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Cummins by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,474,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,228,000 after buying an additional 146,777 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cummins by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,423,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,832,000 after buying an additional 25,477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI opened at $229.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.74 and a twelve month high of $277.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $244.00. The company has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 16.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 44.33%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $274.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Cummins has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.39.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

