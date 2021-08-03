Fulcrum Equity Management Buys 203 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Fulcrum Equity Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,275.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 55 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth $37,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $490.68 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $321.77 and a 1-year high of $507.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $490.80.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

