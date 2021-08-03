Fulcrum Equity Management Takes $344,000 Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 58,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 186.5% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MGK stock opened at $239.08 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $174.51 and a one year high of $243.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $229.79.

