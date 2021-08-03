Fulcrum Equity Management Takes $398,000 Position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000. Fulcrum Equity Management owned 0.05% of Global X Uranium ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 32.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 597,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,256,000 after acquiring an additional 146,541 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF in the first quarter worth $8,220,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 61.3% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 305,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,747,000 after acquiring an additional 115,977 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF in the first quarter worth $4,912,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF in the first quarter worth $3,098,000.

URA opened at $19.79 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.20. Global X Uranium ETF has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $23.84.

