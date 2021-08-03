Fulcrum Equity Management Takes Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 117 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $56,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 18.9% during the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,821.21.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,697.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,402.15 and a 12 month high of $2,765.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,485.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 98.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

