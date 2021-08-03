Fundamental Research Boosts Newmont (TSE:NGT) Price Target to C$72.72

Newmont (TSE:NGT) had its price objective raised by analysts at Fundamental Research from C$69.96 to C$72.72 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s target price indicates a potential downside of 7.63% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$75.69 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, July 26th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$105.00 to C$104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont to C$104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$93.28.

Get Newmont alerts:

NGT traded up C$0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$78.73. The stock had a trading volume of 94,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,687. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$62.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$80.82. Newmont has a twelve month low of C$68.76 and a twelve month high of C$95.65.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.