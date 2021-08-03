FunFair (FUN) Price Tops $0.0471

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One FunFair coin can now be bought for $0.0471 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FunFair has traded 12.2% higher against the dollar. FunFair has a market cap of $484.85 million and $47.11 million worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00061700 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002663 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00015283 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $308.09 or 0.00806868 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.90 or 0.00094031 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00042217 BTC.

FunFair Profile

FunFair (CRYPTO:FUN) is a coin. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,298,879,189 coins. The official website for FunFair is funfair.io . The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech . FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

FunFair Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FunFair should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FunFair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

