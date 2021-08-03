Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Upgraded to “Buy” by BOCOM International

BOCOM International upgraded shares of Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $142.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FUTU. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Futu in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $158.27 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Futu in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Futu from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Futu from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $193.38.

NASDAQ:FUTU opened at $111.29 on Monday. Futu has a 1 year low of $27.15 and a 1 year high of $204.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.90. The company has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.76 and a beta of 1.26.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $283.56 million for the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 46.42%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Futu will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FUTU. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Futu in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Futu in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Futu in the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Futu by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Futu in the 1st quarter worth $165,000. Institutional investors own 15.78% of the company’s stock.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

