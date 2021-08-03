FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Taylor Morrison Home Co. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:TMHC)

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) – Research analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $5.18 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.89. Wedbush also issued estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.06). Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.75%.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TMHC. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Taylor Morrison Home currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.80.

NYSE:TMHC opened at $27.05 on Monday. Taylor Morrison Home has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $33.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.75.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 177.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 921 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 640.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

