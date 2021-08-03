FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Fortis Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (NYSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) – National Bank Financial decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fortis in a report released on Thursday, July 29th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $2.12 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.20.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FTS. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Fortis from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America cut Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.67.

Fortis stock opened at $44.81 on Monday. Fortis has a 52 week low of $38.49 and a 52 week high of $47.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.19.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.17. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Fortis by 5.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Fortis by 6.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Fortis by 166.0% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Fortis by 7.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Fortis by 13.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.59% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.4059 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Fortis’s payout ratio is presently 57.58%.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

