FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.56 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.17. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.62 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.81 EPS.

MCRI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist upped their target price on Monarch Casino & Resort from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of MCRI opened at $65.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.54. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 52-week low of $35.98 and a 52-week high of $76.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.27. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 17.98%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCRI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 5,056 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,144,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the fourth quarter worth $374,000. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO David-Jacques Farahi sold 29,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $2,106,621.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 92,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,533,787.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 25.27% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 24, 2021, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

