FY2021 EPS Estimates for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now expects that the semiconductor manufacturer will earn $2.23 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.87. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS.

AMD has been the subject of several other research reports. Argus raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.81.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $108.63 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.29. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $110.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.80, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.01.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total value of $2,815,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total value of $4,884,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 407,343 shares of company stock worth $33,280,061. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127,794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $103,430,000 after acquiring an additional 86,650 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,317.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,041 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 625,798 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $57,392,000 after buying an additional 201,624 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,416,596 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $221,632,000 after buying an additional 78,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,020 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

