FY2021 EPS Estimates for Altria Group, Inc. Lifted by Piper Sandler (NYSE:MO)

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) – Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Altria Group in a research note issued on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.62 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.60. Piper Sandler currently has a “Buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Altria Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.83 EPS.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

Shares of MO opened at $47.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $88.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Altria Group has a 52 week low of $35.83 and a 52 week high of $52.59.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 263.3% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 158.2% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Altria Group news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.90%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

