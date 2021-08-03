FY2021 EPS Estimates for Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Raised by Analyst

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) – National Bank Financial lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Intact Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 28th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $11.11 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.99. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $168.21 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.68 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Intact Financial from C$180.00 to C$193.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Friday. Cormark set a C$168.21 price objective on Intact Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Intact Financial from C$196.00 to C$197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Intact Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$189.14.

IFC stock opened at C$170.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$29.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.93. Intact Financial has a twelve month low of C$131.94 and a twelve month high of C$173.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.49, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$168.56.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.29 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$3.05 billion during the quarter.

In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 800 shares of Intact Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$159.81, for a total value of C$127,848.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$502,922.07.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

