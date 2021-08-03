FY2021 EPS Estimates for Overstock.com, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) – Wedbush cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Overstock.com in a research report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.36 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.64. Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Overstock.com’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.11). Overstock.com had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 33.28%.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on OSTK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSTK opened at $67.75 on Monday. Overstock.com has a 1 year low of $46.75 and a 1 year high of $128.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 4.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In related news, insider Mark Alan Baker sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total value of $32,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,035 shares in the company, valued at $291,327. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,626,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,111 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,528 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSTK. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Overstock.com by 994.6% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Overstock.com during the second quarter worth $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Overstock.com during the first quarter worth $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Overstock.com during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Overstock.com by 244.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

