FY2022 EPS Estimates for Carrier Global Co. Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CARR)

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Carrier Global in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.50 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.25.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CARR. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.06.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $54.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $47.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.79. Carrier Global has a 1-year low of $27.01 and a 1-year high of $56.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.10.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 7.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,478,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,535,000 after buying an additional 470,458 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 4.4% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 876,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,017,000 after buying an additional 37,016 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 11.4% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 110,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,648,000 after buying an additional 11,246 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 430,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,825,000 after buying an additional 15,814 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.92%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.