FY2022 EPS Estimates for Hologic, Inc. Lowered by William Blair (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hologic in a report released on Thursday, July 29th. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $4.00 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.75.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Hologic had a return on equity of 67.74% and a net margin of 35.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HOLX. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hologic in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.38.

Hologic stock opened at $75.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.55. The stock has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.16. Hologic has a fifty-two week low of $56.81 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00.

In related news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $260,145.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,377.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hologic in the 4th quarter worth about $194,467,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Hologic by 404.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 799,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,342,000 after purchasing an additional 640,948 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Hologic by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,855,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $138,028,000 after purchasing an additional 609,375 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Hologic by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,323,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $169,200,000 after purchasing an additional 594,505 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hologic by 868.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 575,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,792,000 after purchasing an additional 515,881 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

