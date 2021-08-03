Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gaia had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 6.26%.

Gaia stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,707. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.67. The firm has a market cap of $214.28 million, a P/E ratio of 48.52, a PEG ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Gaia has a 52-week low of $8.91 and a 52-week high of $15.06.

GAIA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gaia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

