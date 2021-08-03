Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.30.

GLPEY has been the topic of several research reports. Societe Generale raised Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.30 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays lowered Galp Energia, SGPS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Galp Energia, SGPS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

GLPEY stock opened at $4.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.83 and a beta of 1.04. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $6.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.53.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.423 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Galp Energia, SGPS’s dividend payout ratio is presently -466.67%.

Galp Energia, SGPS Company Profile

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Refining and Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

