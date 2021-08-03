Games Workshop Group PLC (GAW) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 5th

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 40 ($0.52) per share on Monday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

GAW stock opened at £117.60 ($153.65) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.94. Games Workshop Group has a 12-month low of GBX 8,360 ($109.22) and a 12-month high of £122.60 ($160.18). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of £115.59.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a £124.50 ($162.66) target price on shares of Games Workshop Group in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails miniature figures and games. It operates through Trade, Retail, and Online segments. The company's games include Warhammer: Age of Sigmar; Warhammer 40,000; Horus Heresy, an offshoot of Warhammer 40,000; and Middle-earth strategy battle game.

