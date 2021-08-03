Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Acquired by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 31.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,356.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 275.0% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GLPI. Citigroup began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.85.

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $46.49 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 6.21. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.10 and a 52 week high of $48.92.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 45.79%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.68%.

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.21 per share, with a total value of $46,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,108,546.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $480,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,995,426.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

