Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Equities analysts expect Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) to report sales of $1.15 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Garmin’s earnings. Garmin reported sales of $1.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Garmin will report full-year sales of $4.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.93 billion to $4.95 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.21 billion to $5.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Garmin.

Get Garmin alerts:

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 21.68%.

GRMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Garmin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

In related news, Director Philip Straub sold 5,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total transaction of $853,676.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 84,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.58, for a total value of $12,010,511.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 240,135 shares of company stock valued at $34,173,188 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Garmin by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,905,535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $382,211,000 after buying an additional 33,026 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,002,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $264,055,000 after acquiring an additional 237,424 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,727,094 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $227,718,000 after purchasing an additional 20,638 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at about $192,181,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Garmin by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,494,894 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $197,088,000 after purchasing an additional 11,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Garmin stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $159.00. 8,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,149. Garmin has a 1-year low of $91.84 and a 1-year high of $159.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.34. The stock has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Garmin’s payout ratio is presently 52.14%.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Garmin (GRMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.