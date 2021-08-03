Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) by 257.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 597,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 430,583 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.01% of Gatos Silver worth $5,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Gatos Silver by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,668,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,636,000 after buying an additional 165,090 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,616,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,353,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,280,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,849,000. Institutional investors own 46.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GATO stock opened at $13.58 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.58. Gatos Silver, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.78 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GATO shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Gatos Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. CIBC initiated coverage on Gatos Silver in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperformer” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Gatos Silver from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Gatos Silver in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock.

In other news, VP Philip Pyle sold 15,000 shares of Gatos Silver stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $180,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 81,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,052.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Kinyon sold 22,877 shares of Gatos Silver stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $377,699.27. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,759.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,723,967 shares of company stock worth $38,842,631 in the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Gatos Silver

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

