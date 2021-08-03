GATX (NYSE:GATX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

GATX (NYSE:GATX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.300-$4.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of GATX stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $90.19. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,481. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 3.39. GATX has a 12-month low of $59.93 and a 12-month high of $106.31. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 0.98.
GATX (NYSE:GATX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. GATX had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $317.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. GATX’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that GATX will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on GATX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of GATX from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $89.97 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna raised shares of GATX from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Cowen raised shares of GATX from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of GATX from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.99.
In other GATX news, insider James M. Conniff sold 10,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total transaction of $1,083,386.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,218.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 27,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.90, for a total transaction of $2,702,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,424,931.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,916 shares of company stock valued at $6,019,438. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.
About GATX
GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.
