GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 612,300 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the June 30th total of 481,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 203,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

GCP opened at $23.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.16. GCP Applied Technologies has a 12-month low of $19.79 and a 12-month high of $27.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 0.87.

Get GCP Applied Technologies alerts:

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $222.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.70 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that GCP Applied Technologies will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,634,334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $187,347,000 after purchasing an additional 285,990 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 14.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,869,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,999,000 after acquiring an additional 477,515 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 6.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,677,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,250,000 after buying an additional 238,003 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 4.1% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,196,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,906,000 after buying an additional 86,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 10.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 784,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,246,000 after buying an additional 77,273 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

Featured Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Applied Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Applied Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.