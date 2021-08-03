GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €35.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €35.60 ($41.88).

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of ETR:G1A opened at €37.59 ($44.22) on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €34.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.72. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a 1-year high of €37.96 ($44.66). The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion and a PE ratio of 54.50.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.