Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) Upgraded at Stifel Firstegy

Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of Gear Energy stock opened at C$0.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.77. Gear Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.14 and a twelve month high of C$1.01. The firm has a market cap of C$183.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64.

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$24.23 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Gear Energy will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ingram Gillmore sold 118,000 shares of Gear Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.78, for a total transaction of C$92,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,537,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,199,094. Insiders have sold a total of 127,700 shares of company stock valued at $98,865 over the last three months.

About Gear Energy

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil.

