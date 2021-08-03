Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF) Short Interest Update

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,700 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the June 30th total of 38,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 467.0 days.
GBERF traded up $26.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $829.92. 35 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195. Geberit has a 52 week low of $556.20 and a 52 week high of $830.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $768.65.
Geberit Company Profile
See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?
Receive News & Ratings for Geberit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geberit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.