Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF) Short Interest Update

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,700 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the June 30th total of 38,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 467.0 days.

GBERF traded up $26.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $829.92. 35 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195. Geberit has a 52 week low of $556.20 and a 52 week high of $830.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $768.65.

Geberit Company Profile

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry worldwide. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology, and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

