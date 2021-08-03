Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF) Short Interest Update

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,335,300 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the June 30th total of 12,986,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 281,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 54.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GELYF traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,339. Geely Automobile has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.00.

Separately, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Geely Automobile in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

