Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,964 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TEAM. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Atlassian by 87.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,339,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $703,829,000 after buying an additional 1,560,638 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at about $237,650,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Atlassian by 191.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 903,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,831,000 after buying an additional 593,304 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Atlassian by 4.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,379,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,819,883,000 after buying an additional 554,314 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Atlassian by 981.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 502,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,896,000 after buying an additional 455,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on TEAM shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.53.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $322.58 on Tuesday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a fifty-two week low of $160.01 and a fifty-two week high of $349.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.91. The company has a market capitalization of $42.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,500.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 406.40 and a beta of 0.84.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include JIRA software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

