Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,724 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 23.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 58,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 4.9% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial stock opened at $19.11 on Tuesday. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $23.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 38.28%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 59.62%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Regions Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.04.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.