Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,604 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VRTX shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $358.00 to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $246.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.25.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $198.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.12. The firm has a market cap of $51.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.65. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $185.32 and a 12 month high of $283.45.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 29.73%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $117,216.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,955.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

