Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 376 Shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Brown Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the first quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the first quarter worth about $83,000.

Get ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF alerts:

Shares of SMDV opened at $62.42 on Tuesday. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 1-year low of $51.23 and a 1-year high of $58.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.52.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.